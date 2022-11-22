Policeman shot dead in DHA when chasing suspicious movement

Policeman killed last night in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A policeman was killed last night (Monday) in a firing incident during a chase that took place at Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The policeman, Abdul Rehman, was reportedly chasing a suspicious vehicle when the suspect identified as Khurram Nisar shot him dead.

The SSP has said that the suspect has been taken into custody along with his accomplice and the car with the weapon has been recovered.

He also said that the chase started when the martyred cop started an inquiry when noticed some suspicious activity. Khurram Nisar fired two to three shorts and drove away.

It was also told that the suspect landed in Pakistan a few days back from Sweden and a woman was also sitting in the car when the incident took place who is yet to be traced.

The post-mortem report revealed that Rehman sustained a single shot in the head that caused his death.

The airport and highways authorities have been informed in order to halt any fleeing attempts.

