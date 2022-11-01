Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Telecom workers death: Physical remand of 12 accused given to police

Telecom workers death: Physical remand of 12 accused given to police

Articles
Advertisement
Telecom workers death: Physical remand of 12 accused given to police

11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot by Girl in Argument

Advertisement
  • 12 accused produced before the court in the case regarding the death of two telecommunication workers
  • IO informed the court that the accused were arrested after identifying them from videos
  • The court granted physical custody of the accused to police till November 7
Advertisement

KARACHI: A court heard the case regarding the death of two telecommunication workers who were lynched by an aggressive mob in Karachi and 12 accused were produced before the court.

The case of the death of two telecom employees due to mob violence in Machhar Colony was heard in Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court Karachi.

The investigating officer (IO) informed the court that the accused were arrested after identifying them from the previously arrested accused with the help of interrogation and videos. The total number of accused arrested in the case has reached 16.

The investigating officer added that 11 named and 250 unknown suspects are absconding in the case. Physical remand of the accused is required for interrogation and CRO.

The court granted physical custody of the accused to police till November 7 and ordered them to submit the progress report of the investigation at the next hearing.

Advertisement

Pertinently, two telecom workers were lynched by a mob in Machhar colony over doubts. The slain workers were mistaken as kidnappers.

Also Read

Four days of march proved convoy is peaceful: Shah Mahmood
Four days of march proved convoy is peaceful: Shah Mahmood

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the four-day-long march has proved that the...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Crime News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story