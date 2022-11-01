12 accused produced before the court in the case regarding the death of two telecommunication workers

IO informed the court that the accused were arrested after identifying them from videos

The court granted physical custody of the accused to police till November 7

KARACHI: A court heard the case regarding the death of two telecommunication workers who were lynched by an aggressive mob in Karachi and 12 accused were produced before the court.

The case of the death of two telecom employees due to mob violence in Machhar Colony was heard in Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court Karachi.

The investigating officer (IO) informed the court that the accused were arrested after identifying them from the previously arrested accused with the help of interrogation and videos. The total number of accused arrested in the case has reached 16.

The investigating officer added that 11 named and 250 unknown suspects are absconding in the case. Physical remand of the accused is required for interrogation and CRO.

The court granted physical custody of the accused to police till November 7 and ordered them to submit the progress report of the investigation at the next hearing.

Pertinently, two telecom workers were lynched by a mob in Machhar colony over doubts. The slain workers were mistaken as kidnappers.

