No evidence of rape found in Margalla Hills hiking trail incident: Police

Islamabad Capital Police has found no evidence of rape of a woman at one of the hiking trails of the capital’s Margalla Hills, BOL News reported.

A spokesperson said the alleged incident in Trail 3 is being investigated on merit. The plaintiff’s medical report shows no evidence of rape or sexual abuse, police said.

Police said the plaintiff and the accused had a consensual relationship and were friends. The spokesperson said the plaintiff is reluctant to cooperate with the police and has not provided details of the accused.

Police said the Margalla hiking trails are protected with drone surveillance and effective patrolling. The spokesperson said the exact location of the alleged incident is being determined and police will investigate all aspects of the case

Islamabad police registered a first information report (FIR) on Friday of the alleged rape of a woman at one of the hiking trails of the capital’s Margalla Hills.

Advertisement

The victim approached the police and registered a complaint after allegedly being raped by a man named Noman. The resident of Sheikhupura told cops that she was lured to the federal capital with the promise of a job.

She mentioned paying Rs50,000 to the man to find her a job and added that she was supposed to have a meeting at his office in the coming days.

The complaint further mentioned that the accused tricked the woman to visit the hiking trail in the Margalla Hills where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

The man further warned her to shoot the woman if she shared the incident with anyone. After sexually assaulting the victim, he dropped her back at a bus stop in Rawalpindi.

She further stated that the suspect threatened to kill her if she made any noise so she remained silent out of fear. She sought strict legal action against the suspect and asked police to get her medical checkup done.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Kohsar Police Station. The victim was sent to Polyclinic along with a lady constable for a medical checkup.