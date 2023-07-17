Transgender tortured, head shaved in Faisalabad

The accused shaved the head of the transgender.

Police to take strict legal action against torturers.

A distressing incident unfolded in Faisalabad, where a man severely tortured a transgender in the Taragarh area.

Police arrested the accused Waseem and registered a case against him.

The police stated to not tolerate any kind of oppression against the weaker sections of society.

Added that strict legal action will be taken against those who torture transgenders.