Transgender tortured, head shaved in Faisalabad

- The accused shaved the head of the transgender.
- Police registered a case against the accused.
- Police to take strict legal action against torturers.
A distressing incident unfolded in Faisalabad, where a man severely tortured a transgender in the Taragarh area.
The victim transgender was head shaved by the accused.
Police arrested the accused Waseem and registered a case against him.
The police stated to not tolerate any kind of oppression against the weaker sections of society.
Added that strict legal action will be taken against those who torture transgenders.
