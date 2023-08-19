Justice Faez Isa to meet victims of Jaranwala Church tragedy

Faez Isa will also visit the affected village and churches.

Police, district administration officials reached Jaranwala to brief Justice Faez Isa.

Several Churches were burnt by an angry mob over the allegation of blasphemy.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will meet the displaced Christian community victims of Jaranwala Church tragedy on Saturday.

The Police and district administration officials reached Jaranwala to brief Qazi Faiz Isa about the tragic incident.

Justice Isa will be meeting the homeless victims staying at the Daanish School and will also be visiting the affected village and Churches.

Minority leader Samuel Pyare on Friday filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court for notice on the Jaranwala incident.

In the petition, the Supreme Court has been requested to take notice of the Jaranwala incident, saying that a church was set on fire along with religious documents in Jaranwala on August 16. Court was pleaded to approves the petitions and appoints the case related to the rights of minorities for hearing.

On the other hand, the blasphemy case regarding the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala was heard in the Anti-Terrorism Court, where both the arrested accused appeared in the court through a video link.

The court approved the 7-day physical remand of the accused. Both the accused were arrested by CTD Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused at Jaranwala city police station.