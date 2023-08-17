Over 100 detained in connection to Church burning in Faisalabad

The incident has garnered significant condemnation.

The assistance of Rangers was sought to aid local law enforcement in restoring order.

Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan.

Authorities in Faisalabad have initiated a crackdown, resulting in the detention of more than 100 individuals who were accused of vandalizing multiple churches and attacking homes owned by the Christian community.

The attacks were carried out in response to alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala.

Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with potential for the death penalty, yet residents of Jaranwala took matters into their own hands by assaulting Christian residences and churches.

The crackdown was prompted by a complaint filed by local police in the eastern area, alleging the desecration of Islam’s sacred text, which fueled anger among the population.

Videos circulating online depict members of right-wing parties engaging in a rampage, setting fire to at least five churches and demolishing a cross atop a structure believed to be a cemetery.

The incident has garnered significant condemnation, resulting in the suspension of Jaranwala’s Assistant Commissioner, Shaukat Masih.