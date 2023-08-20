Pindi Bhattian: 16 burnt to death, 15 injured in bus-pick up collision

Fire engulfed vehicle shortly after hit.

4 people are in critical condition in hospital.

Drivers of both vehicles lost their lives in tragic incident.

At least 16 fatalities and injuries to 15 were reported in a tragic collision between bus and pickup truck on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian on Sunday.

The ill-fated bus collided with a pickup truck transporting diesel drums, leading to a devastating fire.

The unfortunate bus, which had around 35 to 40 passengers on board traveling from Karachi to Islamabad, saw fatalities of both the bus and pickup drivers.

The wounded were quickly taken to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital under the supervision of the medical superintendent.

The collision happened around 4 am close to the Pindi-Bhattian Interchange.

The bus struck the pickup carrying flammable cargo, causing the collision, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad. Tragically, the bus caught fire soon after the impact.

Local residents rushed to the site, courageously breaking windows to rescue passengers trapped in the burning bus. Four of the injured are in critical condition and were promptly admitted to the hospital.

DPO Dr Fahad also mentioned that 18 bodies were retrieved from the bus and will undergo identification through DNA testing.

This incident contributes to the distressing number of highway accidents that have resulted in numerous fatalities.

During the incident in June, motorway authorities had to close two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, leaving only one lane open for traffic.

In a separate occurrence in July, five individuals, including a woman and two minors, lost their lives, and 20 others were injured when a bus overturned in Punjab’s Rajanpur district. The bus, carrying followers of a Sufi saint, was returning from Sakhi Sarwar to Jacobabad when driver fatigue caused the vehicle to lose control.