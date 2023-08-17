Several churches torched by mob in Faisalabad

PM Kakar orders law enforcement to apprehend culprits.

Shehbaz Sharif said all religious places, Books and personages are sacred and deserve our highest level of respect.

Punjab govt calls it “well thought out plan” to disrupt peace.

Several churches, including the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church, and Shehroonwala Church in the Isa Nagri area, had been set on fire by a mob in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad over the allegations of blasphemy on Wednesday.

Bishop Azad Marshall, President of the diocese of Raiwind Church of Pakistan, expressed deep distress over the incident in Jaranwala, Faisalabad District.

He mentioned that a church building is currently burning, Bibles have been desecrated, and Christians have been wrongly accused of violating the Holy Quran.

Bishop Marshall called for justice, action from law enforcement, and assurance of the safety of all citizens, emphasizing the value of their lives in their own homeland.

This comes as Pakistan recently celebrated its independence and freedom.

The burning of churches in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, following alleged blasphemy allegations, has drawn strong condemnation from political leaders and civil society representatives.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that stern measures would be taken against those breaking the law and targeting minority communities. He assured citizens that the government of Pakistan stands united with them.

Punjab Interim Information Minister Aamir Mir conveyed that a well-planned conspiracy was behind the heinous act, aimed at inciting riots. He stressed that the investigation, led by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was swiftly progressing to bring those responsible to justice.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari both decried the attack on churches, emphasizing the need to respect places of worship. They called for the safety of the Christian community and a discouragement of chaos and terror.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled the events in Jaranwala as distressing, asserting that violence has no place in any religion. He urged action against the culprits and called on religious scholars to unite in condemning such actions, highlighting that Pakistan is a nation of diverse religious minorities.

The World Council of Churches has expressed deep shock over the reports it has received regarding violent attacks on churches and Christians in the Jaranwala district of Faisalabad, Punjab province, Pakistan.

According to the provided statement, six churches in a Christian colony in Punjab were set on fire following allegations of blasphemy against two Christians. The affected churches include a Presbyterian church, a Catholic Church, a Full Gospel Assembly Church, a Salvation Army center, and other independent churches. Christian clergy have also reportedly faced threats and harassment.

Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay, the General Secretary of the World Council of Churches, noted that these reports highlight the ongoing extremist threats faced by the Christian community in Pakistan. The WCC urgently calls on Pakistani authorities to take consistent action to prevent further violent attacks and human rights violations against Christians in Punjab province and throughout the country.

The WCC has long expressed serious concerns about how Pakistan’s blasphemy laws impact Christians and other religious groups, as emphasized once more by these recent reports. The organization stresses that all Pakistanis, regardless of their religious background, deserve equal rights and respect as citizens. The incidents underscore the gap between this aspiration and the current reality in the country.

Christians in Pakistan are integral members of society, and as the nation celebrated its 76th Independence Day, it is a reminder of the commitments made to its diverse communities. The broader society is urged to stand united in protecting all communities, while the government and authorities are expected to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

The World Council of Churches invites its member churches and partners worldwide to raise their voices against this violence and oppression, advocating for equal human rights, justice, and peace in Pakistan through prayers and solidarity.