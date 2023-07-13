Haji Gulbar Khan elected new GB Chief Minister

Gulbar Khan secured 19 out of 20 votes.

10 members of the PTI like-minded group chose to boycott the election.

Polls were triggered after Khursheed’s removal.

Haji Gulbar Khan was appointed as the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday.

The election for the Chief Minister took place in the GB Assembly Hall, with four nominees vying for the position: Gulbar Khan, Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa, and Raja Muhammad Zakaria.

During the voting process, which began at 12 noon, Haji Gulbar Khan secured 19 out of 20 votes.

However, there were concerns raised by the PTI like-minded group in the GB Assembly, who alleged that the majority in the assembly had been forcefully diminished.

In response, 10 members of the PTI like-minded group chose to boycott the election later in the night.

The boycotting members claimed that their fellow assembly members had been enticed with lucrative schemes and that those who did not support these schemes were threatened with legal action and arrests.

