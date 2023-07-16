PTI leaders issued show cause notice for voting against party in GB polls

MLA GB Fathullah Khan and Hashmatullah Khan issued a notice.

Leaders are directed to submit an explanation within three days.

PTI to take action in case of no response or unsatisfactory response.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday issued a show cause notice to two PTI representatives for deviating from the party policy in the Gilgit-Baltistan election.

Show-cause notices were issued to Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gilgit-Baltistan Fathullah Khan and Hashmatullah Khan

The notice stated that PTI reported of the two leaders voted against the party in GB polls.

Added that there are reports of their involvement in a conspiracy against PTI during the election in GB elections.

PTI directed the two representatives to submit an explanation in writing within three days and warned of taking action over no response or unsatisfactory reply to the notice.