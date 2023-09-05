Disabled teenage girl raped in Gujranwala

A horrifying incident unfolded in Gujranwala, when a disabled teenage girl was raped in Tehsil Nowshera Warkan’s Nathu Saveya village.

A 13-year-old disabled girl named Noor Fatima had left her home one day to buy something from the nearby shop.

A man named Farooq crossed paths with Noor Fatima and, instead of helping her, he allegedly took her with him and committed a heinous act of rape.

The young girl’s screams pierced the tranquility of the village, alerting nearby villagers to rush to her aid.

Frightened by their arrival, the accused, Farooq, fled, leaving Noor Fatima in a vulnerable and helpless state.

Advertisement

However, the nightmare didn’t end there. Noor Fatima’s family found themselves facing pressure from the accused’s family, who sought reconciliation, perhaps in an attempt to avoid the consequences of this horrific crime.

But Noor Fatima’s father was resolute and determined to seek justice for his daughter.

In their quest for justice, Noor Fatima’s family reached out to the authorities.

They appealed to the Inspector General of Punjab and the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, hoping that the wheels of justice would turn and bring the perpetrator to account for his actions.