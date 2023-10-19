FIA nabs four human smugglers in Gujranwala

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested four human traffickers from Gujranwala.

A major operation under the guidance of the Gujranwala Zone director was conducted in the city to combat human trafficking.

The arrested individuals go by the names of Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Hasnat, Muhammad Amjad, and Muhammad Khalid, according to the FIA.

Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Hasnat were taken into custody in Jalalpur Bhattian, Hafizabad district, while Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Khalid were arrested in Gujranwala.

FIA revealed that Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Hasnat were engaged in sending citizens abroad for employment and education without the necessary licenses, a violation of the law.

The law enforcement agency also recovered various passports and other pieces of evidence from the possession of these accused individuals.

On the other hand, Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Khalid were found to be involved in the production of counterfeit travel documents, including passports from different countries.

The FIA has promptly initiated an investigation into the matter.

This ongoing operation serves as a significant step in combating human trafficking and illegal activities in the Gujranwala region, aiming to safeguard the rights and security of its citizens.