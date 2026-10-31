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Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026

Iqbal Day brings a long weekend for Pakistanis

Government offices, schools and educational institutions will remain closed nationwide on Nov. 9 to mark Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis will get a long weekend in November as the country observes Iqbal Day on Monday, Nov. 9, with a public holiday marking the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.


The federal government announced the holiday through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, in line with its annual holiday schedule released on Jan. 19, 2026.


All ministries and government departments have been directed to implement the notification. Government offices, schools and other educational institutions, along with public and private offices, will remain closed on Monday.


The holiday will give people who follow a two-day weekend three consecutive days off, from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 9.


Normal office and educational activities will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

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