Iqbal Day brings a long weekend for Pakistanis

Government offices, schools and educational institutions will remain closed nationwide on Nov. 9 to mark Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis will get a long weekend in November as the country observes Iqbal Day on Monday, Nov. 9, with a public holiday marking the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.





The federal government announced the holiday through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, in line with its annual holiday schedule released on Jan. 19, 2026.





All ministries and government departments have been directed to implement the notification. Government offices, schools and other educational institutions, along with public and private offices, will remain closed on Monday.





The holiday will give people who follow a two-day weekend three consecutive days off, from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 9.





Normal office and educational activities will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 10.