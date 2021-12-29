Kamiar Rokni held a solo show to commemorate completing 20 years in fashion

The elegant crowd gathered beneath the cool Lahore night sky glistened. This was Lahore’s night out after spending the previous two years in hiding.

Kamiar — or Kami to Pakistan’s fashion world — has always catered to the discerning savant. Far from the madding crowd of needless glitter, his wedding gowns have always had their own distinct style.

Even the fashion statements off-the-ramp had to be powerful when Kamiar Rokni decides to stage a solo exhibition, so the shawls, jackets, scarves, luxury bags, and shoes came out.

The show demonstrated that, two decades later, the designer’s bridal gowns continue to beat their own unique drum. He understands that his clothing isn’t for everyone. So, for whom does he create?

The audience, which consisted of friends, family, and the media, was fully aware of and appreciative of this ethos. In reality, they made up a sizable portion of the designer’s clientele, and they risked the cold and a several-hour wait to commemorate ’20 years of Kamiar Rokni.’

However, a single, long-overdue dosage of the Kamiar Rokni aesthetic has left the fashion world wanting more. Let’s see what else he have for us in the following years.