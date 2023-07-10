10 of a family killed in Lahore house fire

Rescue 1122 officials say the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Mohsin Naqvi sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore Division about the tragic incident.

He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

A horrifying house fire in Lahore’s Bhati Gate area on Wednesday morning claimed ten lives of the same family.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident was caused by a short circuit.

The fire originated from a malfunctioning transformer in the refrigerator and quickly spread throughout the residence, trapping the family inside.

Local residents and rescue personnel promptly responded to the scene, rescuing the trapped family members.

However, despite their efforts, all of the family members were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident of the death of 10 members of the same family.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.

