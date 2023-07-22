DIG Lahore Shariq Jamal found dead in residence

A woman and a man were taken into custody.

Authorities have launched an immediate inquiry.

Shariq Jamal’s wife registers a case of the incident.

Advertisement

Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan was found motionless at his residence located in the DHA area during the early hours of Saturday.

The police promptly transferred his body to the National Hospital DHA, later deciding to move it to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased DIG resided in phase-4, under the jurisdiction of Defence-A police station, while the flat where the incident occurred fell within the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station.

Upon receiving the news, a team of police officers, led by a senior officer, rushed to the hospital to personally oversee the investigation.

Following progress in the investigation, a man and a woman were taken into custody in connection with the DIG’s death.

The police refrained from disclosing the woman’s identity and her relationship with deceased DIG Shariq Jamal.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the purpose of the DIG’s visit to the Defense flat remains unclear, leaving questions about whether it was his first time there or if he had been to the location before.

The detained woman and the man who brought Shariq Jamal’s lifeless body to the National Hospital underwent interrogation for two hours.

While a case has been registered against the incident, by Shariq Jamal’s wife.

Shariq Jamal had served in various positions, including DIG Traffic and DIG Railways. Currently, he was serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and had recently returned home after successfully completing a departmental course.

The local police department confirmed the commencement of a thorough investigation to determine the cause of his death in an official statement.