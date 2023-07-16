Pak Army set up free veterinary camp in Lahore

Professional veterinary doctors, specialists to treat livestock.

Camp aimed at making people aware about hygine of livestock.

More than 1300 cattle were treated in the camp.

The Pakistan Army has set up a free veterinary camp in Lahore for the treatment of sick livestock.

The camp has been established by the Pak Army in support of the government’s efforts to improve agriculture and livestock in the country.

Professional veterinary doctors, specialists and staff of Pak Army present in the camp were engaged in the diagnosis and treatment of sick cattle.

The initiative also aimed at increasing awareness about the hygine of livestock and possible seasonal diseases along with their treatment.

Veternary doctors treated around 1300 at the camp. The local residents and cattle owners appreciated this effort of the Pak Army and thanked them for providing them a free medical facility.