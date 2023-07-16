Pak Army set up free veterinary camp in Lahore

Pak Army set up free veterinary camp in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
Pak Army set up free veterinary camp in Lahore

Pak Army set up free veterinary camp in Lahore

Advertisement
  • Professional veterinary doctors, specialists to treat livestock.
  • Camp aimed at making people aware about hygine of livestock.
  • More than 1300 cattle were treated in the camp.
Advertisement

The Pakistan Army has set up a free veterinary camp in Lahore for the treatment of sick livestock.

The camp has been established by the Pak Army in support of the government’s efforts to improve agriculture and livestock in the country.

Professional veterinary doctors, specialists and staff of Pak Army present in the camp were engaged in the diagnosis and treatment of sick cattle.

The initiative also aimed at increasing awareness about the hygine of livestock and possible seasonal diseases along with their treatment.

Veternary doctors treated around 1300 at the camp. The local residents and cattle owners appreciated this effort of the Pak Army and thanked them for providing them a free medical facility.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lahore News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story