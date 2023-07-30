PM to inaugurate multiple development projects in Lahore today

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate multiple development projects in Lahore today

PM will also address the event.

Pakistan Television will telecast the event live.

On July 25, PM laid foundation stone of eight mega projects.

Among the projects include Medical City, National Health Support Program and Population Welfare Program.

Besides, the PM will also inaugurate the SL-3 Lahore Ring Road Project, the Shahdara to Kalashah Kako Metro Bus Expansion Programme, and the 1200 MW Punjab Thermal Power Plant (Jhang).

The projects included the construction of several link roads from Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), sub-grid station, and projects related to provision of Oil and Natural gas and the Dera -Zhob transmission line.