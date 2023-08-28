Lahore police to issue traffic plan ahead of Asia Cup matches

The Lahore Police has been preparing a traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city during the upcoming Asia Cup matches.

Lahore is gearing up for the exciting Asia Cup battles, which are scheduled for September 3, followed by the second on September 5 and the third on September 6.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore shared that they have a foolproof plan in place, stating that they are making sure that the teams’ movement from their hotels to the Gaddafi Stadium and back is seamless.

Added that to achieve this, special routes will be designated for the teams, with roads being closed for the shortest possible time.

For those heading to the games, designated parking areas have been set up at Government College for Boys, Liberty Parking Area, and LDA Sunfort Hotel Parking. Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road will continue to function normally during the matches, while traffic will flow as usual on Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg Road, and Mustansar Feroze Road.

A dedicated team of over a thousand traffic officials will be on duty to manage the routes. To address any parking issues, 20 forklifts and 3 breakdown vehicles will be deployed to tackle wrong parking instances promptly.

Staying informed about the traffic situation will be easy, as citizens can rely on the Rasta app and tune in to Rasta FM 88.6 for moment-to-moment updates.

With these well-planned measures, Lahore is all set to host the Asia Cup matches while ensuring a hassle-free experience for everyone on the roads.