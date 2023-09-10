Shalimar Theater in Lahore re-sealed over obscenity

Under the Punjab government’s crackdown against inappropriate stage plays, Shalimar Theater in Lahore has been sealed over obscenity.

One notable development, the Shalimar Theater on Bedian Road in Lahore has been re-sealed over violation.

Despite the ban on performances at this venue, an inappropriate stage play called “Mujra” was being staged in the Shalimar Theater.

The theater manager, Malik Mahmood Akhtar, was found to be in violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home Department.

In response, the Assistant Commissioner of Lahore Cantt took swift action and sealed the theater.

A stern message has been sent to all theater owners across Punjab, with warning letters set to be issued.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir emphasized that the Punjab Council of Arts had canceled the scripts of stage plays, imposing a total ban on their performances.

To ensure compliance, no plays will be allowed to be performed in any theater until amendments to the Dramatic Act of 1876 are passed.

This means that the first approval of the script will be a prerequisite before any play can be shown in theaters.

Additionally, a full dress rehearsal will be conducted before any play’s performance, and government representatives themselves will be tasked with inspecting these rehearsals.

Stringent adherence to the SOPs issued by the Home Department will be enforced in all aspects, including the script, performance, and the theater itself.

Furthermore, it has been made clear that dances and explicit content will not be permitted in any stage play henceforth.

The process of amending the drama act is expected to be completed within a span of 10 days, indicating the government’s commitment to regulating and cleaning up the content of stage plays in Punjab.

These actions are aimed at promoting cultural values and ensuring that stage performances align with societal norms and standards.