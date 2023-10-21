PTI gets green signal for Lahore power show

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been finally granted with the permission for holding a public gathering in Lahore on October 22.

The permission has been granted by the deputy commissioner of Lahore, after which PTI will be holing is power show in Lahore’s Kahna Nau town.

PTI had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court(LHC) seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk Lahore.

The plea was filed by Additional Secretary PTI Punjab Azeem Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and others who have been made parties in the petition.

In the petition, it was stated that general elections are going to be held in the country soon. PTI has to organize a meeting to announce the manifesto for the election.

Advertisement

In the filed petition, it was said that Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials had approached for permission to hold the rally, but PTI was not given permission for the rally on October 15 in Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

In the petition, it was said that the constitution allows every political party to communicate with the public for the election.

Following the rejection of permission, the Lahore High Court instructed the PTI to submit a fresh request for holding a rally at an alternative location, rather than Liberty Chowk, as initially proposed area by PTI.

LHC judge Justice Raheel Kamran remarked that if PTI is unable to secure permission for the alternative venue, no political party will be permitted to hold a rally.