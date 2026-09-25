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Pakistan foils Afghan Taliban incursion at Gulistan border

Several Taliban personnel killed as intermittent firing continues along border

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
CHAMAN

CHAMAN: Pakistani security forces foiled an attempted cross-border incursion in the Gulistan sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Thursday, killing several Afghan Taliban personnel in a retaliatory response, according to security sources.


The incident highlights continued security concerns along the frontier.


Security sources said Afghan Taliban personnel attempted to enter Pakistani territory and carry out an act of aggression in the border area.


Pakistani forces responded promptly and launched retaliatory action, resulting in the deaths of several Afghan Taliban personnel, the sources said.


Intermittent firing between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban personnel was continuing in the area, while troops remained on high alert and closely monitored the border.


Security forces said they remain prepared to respond to any attempt at infiltration or aggression from Afghan territory into Pakistan.

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