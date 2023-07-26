Mobile, internet service suspended in Quetta amid Muharram

Internet and cellular services will remain suspended on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram.

Action is taken to maintain law and order.

Public holidays have been declared by the federal government on July 28 and 29.

Balochistan’s capital authorities have made the decision to suspend mobile services on Muharram 9 and 10 (July 28 and July 29) to prevent any potential disturbances.

Additionally, mobile services were also suspended on Muharram 7 (July 26).

On Muharram 9, the residents will see suspension from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Muharram 10, mobile phone services will be restored after the culmination of processions.

The provincial government in Balochistan has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the Quetta division from Muharram 1 to Muharram 12, which extends until July 31.

Last week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced the partial suspension of mobile services in certain areas of Karachi until Muharram 10 (July 29).

This decision was taken based on instructions from the Ministry of Interior in response to complaints regarding service disruptions in some areas.

The Sindh government has also imposed measures under Section 144 of the CrPC, including a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10, to ensure uninterrupted Ashura day activities.

Furthermore, the federal government has approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the Muharram period.