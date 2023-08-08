Another two cases of Congo virus brought to Quetta’s hospital

Another two cases of Congo virus brought to Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital

The condition of 20-year-old Akhtar Muhammad is critical.

The condition of 8-year-old Muhammad Saleem is out of danger.

The Congo virus claimed eight lives in Balochistan this year.

Advertisement

Another two effectees of the Congo virus were reported in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Monday.

As per the hospital administration, the condition of 20-year-old Akhtar Muhammad, a resident of Ziarat, is critical.

While, 8-year-old Muhammad Saleem of Chaman, is out of danger.

Blood samples of both patients have been obtained and sent for testing.

Currently, three patients of Congo virus are under treatment in Fatima Jinnah Hospital, with a total of 25 cases of this virus reported this year.

Until now, eight people in Quetta have lost their lives after falling victim to this fatal disease.

Advertisement

On July 22, 27-year-old Fazlur Rehman, belonging to the Eastern Bypass passed away fighting Congo virus.

Fazlur Rehman was brought to the hospital on suspicion of being infected by the Congo virus.