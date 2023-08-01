Two policemen guarding polio team killed in Quetta

Two female polio workers part of the vaccination team remained safe.

Attack termed conspiracy against children’s healthy future.

CM Bizenjo directed authorities to arrest the culprits.

Two policemen were killed in an attack on a polio vaccination team in the outskirts of Quetta’s Kili Nawa area on Tuesday.

The incident took place during the launch of the immunization drive in Balochistan province, aiming to vaccinate more than 2.5 million children against polio.

The health department has formed over 11,500 teams for the vaccination campaign.

Fortunately, the two vaccinators were unharmed, but the policemen guarding them lost their lives instantly.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly denounced the attack and expressed sorrow over the cops’ martyrdom.

He called it a conspiracy against the children’s healthy future and asserted that the perpetrators with malicious intentions would not succeed.

He also directed the authorities to swiftly apprehend those responsible for the attack.

On 16th August 2022, Two police personnel deployed on polio campaign duty were martyred in Tank city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when unidentified men opened fire.

The incident happened in Kot Azam, Tank district within the limits of Gomal police station. The attacker managed to escape on motorcycle after the incident.

The police constables were identified as Pir Rehman and Nisar. A large contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to the hospital.

A senior police officer said two gunmen hiding near a small water channel opened fire on the policemen from a very close range. He said the gunmen spared the two-member polio vaccination team and fled on a motorbike.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of the sepoys. He said the sacrifices of security personnel and health workers during the national polio drive would not go in vain.