CTD kills eight terrorists in Quetta’s Washuk district

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan killed eight terrorists during an operation in the Washuk district of Quetta.

CTD spokesperson stated that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Basima Town of Washuk district.

Following this an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops, resulting in eight militants being gunned down.

Abu Bakr, who had been abducted from Quetta last month was recovered from the terrorist hideout, CTD spokesperson reported.

The slain terrorists belong to banned outfits – Daesh, a large cache of arms and ammunition from the hideouts.

CTD has initiated an investigation against the terrorists while being determined to end the menace of terrorism from the country.