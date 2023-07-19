At least 10 killed in Rawalpindi wall collapse incident

Police say six bodies were recovered from the debris of the wall.

The collapsed wall was part of an ongoing underpass construction project in the area.

The injured individuals were promptly taken to nearby hospitals.

A devastating wall collapse incident near Golra Mor on Peshawar Road in Rawalpindi on Wednesday claimed at least 10 lives and left five injured.

The collapse occurred unexpectedly, burying several workers who were present at the construction site under the debris.

Swiftly, local authorities responded to the scene and initiated a rescue operation to save any survivors and recover the bodies of the deceased.

The workers bore the brunt of the collapse, leading to this tragic loss of life.

As emergency teams continue their efforts, the rescue operation is still ongoing to search for any possible survivors.