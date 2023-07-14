A raid was conducted at Humraah Financial Services Limited in Rawalpindi.

Various offices of the company were sealed in the plaza.

A separate section for torture calls was made in the offices.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine suspects involved in online loan apps involved blackmailing in Rawalpindi.

Multiple operations were carried out by the Cybercrime Circle at different offices of ‘Humraah Financial Services Limited’, located in Rawalpindi.

The accused used to make various calls to the affected citizens, friends, and their relatives.

Each accused was given a target of making 100 to 150 calls on a daily basis, along with multiple separate sections made in the office for torture calls.

Sections were formed as D-Zero, D-1, D-2, DS-1, DS-2, and DS-3, with each section assigned separate tasks regarding making calls.

The accused accessed the personal data of the victim through fake loan apps.

A large number of documents, computers, laptops, and SIMs were recovered during the raid.

Inspector Badar Munir sealed the various offices of the company in the plaza.

The Cyber Crime Wing registered cases against the arrested suspects along with an investigation into the matter.