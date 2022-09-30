Adversarial system in Pakistan collapsed after regime change

Senior Vice-President of PTI Fawad Chaudhary said that the adversarial system in Pakistan collapsed after the regime change

ISLAMABAD: Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhary said that the adversarial system in Pakistan collapsed after the regime change, BOL News reported on Friday.

“Our system is adversarial, where a lawyer puts forward his opinion and the other lawyer tries to prove his wordings wrong and a judge gives final verdict,” he said.

He claimed that in the money laundering case of Shehbaz Sharif, his lawyer changed and the FIA lawyer is appointed by the government themselves.

“Shehbaz Sharif said his father was hard-working labor. In 1947, seven Sharif brothers came to Lahore from Jati Umra. These 7 brothers worked hard and established Ittefaq Foundry. It got nationalized in 1971 by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.”

He claimed that in 1980, these seven brothers had one factory. During the regime of Zia ul Haq, he gave back these factories to the Sharif family and gave a 50 crore loan to run the factory. A new story began from here where Sharif Family shakes hands with Zia and his team.

“In 1992, Nawaz Sharif became chief minister and till 1997 he became PM 2 times. During this period, only these two Sharif brothers made 27 factories,” Fawad said.

The former federal minister said that in 1990 when he became CM the conceived the idea of the ISB-Lahore motorway which cost Rs23.6 billion and was the most expensive contract of motorways in Asia.

“At the moment it is hyped in the country that the money is being transferred to London. But PPP came into power. In 1994, PPP did investigations against all these scandals named as Hudaibia Investigation under Rahman Malik.”

Fawad claimed that around 15 Million Dollars were transferred from Pakistan to London. “There were two parts in it where at first, the properties were brought in Park lane, London. While in the other part came back to Pakistan.”

He went on to say that the first reference was filed at the end of 1999 by the Pervez Musharraf government.

“Saad Hariri and a Saudi representative came to Pakistan and the martial law Gov. signed an agreement. Where in an affidavit, Nawaz Sharif signed and it was written that the Saudi officials will do agreements with the government on his behalf,” the PTI leader said.

In the agreement, Nawaz Sharif promised not to be part of politics in Pakistan and will reside in a foreign country.

“A BBC documentary proved that properties were brought by Hudaibia papers. It was proved that Ishaq Dar had active involvement in all these cases of money laundering,” he added.

“On April 3, 2016, a German Newspaper published a scandal where it was written that in PANAMA people have shell companies where properties were brought in first world countries and name of Nawaz Sharif was mentioned in it.”

Fawad claimed that Hassan Nawaz sold Rs200 Billion worth of property to Ali Riaz Malik which was not part of this case. The vase we have is just like a tip of the ice. We got to know about this game only came out after an International scandal leaked.

He played three audios of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, and Hussain Nawaz where their opinions differed on the properties bought in London.

According to him, the Sharif family gave an official statement that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have resided in Saudi Arabia and the UK where they paid taxes there and had nothing to do with Pakistani laws and are not answerable.

He played a video where Khawaja Asif in the assembly did a speech and gave advice to Nawaz Sharif that cases Like PANAMA are not a public issue and you will get over it.

“Since 2012, only Imran Khan and PTI talked against such cases against the Sharif Family. Supreme Court heard these cases and all pieces of evidence were put forward.”

Fawad said that the court then disqualified Nawaz Sharif as a PM in the first phase by 2 judges and the three judges said that we cannot disqualify a sitting prime minister. They asked for a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) where Army institutions, NAB, and IB officers were involved.

The Final analysis of JIT culminated that the Sharif family is the sole proprietor of the apartments bought in London.

