  • Asad Umar moves SHC for early hearing of plea against contempt notice
  • Asad Umar moved Sindh High Court today for an early hearing of the plea against the contempt notice
  • The contempt notice was sent by ECP against use of derogatory words for the body
  • Asad Umar maintained that the electoral body has no jurisdiction to punish any person for contempt
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar moved Sindh High Court (SHC) today for an early hearing of the plea against the contempt notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per details, Asad Umar submitted a plea in the SHC for an early hearing of the appeal submitted against the contempt notice.

Notably, ECP sent notices to Asad Umar and other PTI leaders for levelling allegations against the commission and Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. ECP sent notices saying that insulting language was used against the body in speeches.

On the other hand, Asad Umar while talking to the media outside court maintained that the electoral body has no jurisdiction to punish any person for contempt.

He while criticizing the premier said that Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t realise why he was given the slot adding that the country is passing through a very difficult situation and the economy is on the verge of destruction.

Hinting at the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment, Umar predicted that a very severe jobs crisis is flying on heads that will further trigger the crime graph across the country.

