ATC grants extension in bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

Image: Screengrab BOL News

  • ATC granted extension in bail to PTI Chief Imran Khan till September 20
  • Bail was granted to Imran Khan in the terrorism case against him for threatening the Additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry
  • Anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted the hearing
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted extension in bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan till September 20.

As per details, ATC granted bail to Imran Khan in the terrorism case against him for threatening the Additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired the prosecutor about the appearance of Imran Khan in the court to which he replied that the accused was needed for a probe into the matter and informed the court PTI Chief didn’t appear before JIT despite summons.

“The investigating officer has to question the accused and he must appear of summoned by the investigating officer,” the assistant prosecutor said.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan maintained before the court the PTI Chairman has life threats adding that he was involved in the investigation through his legal panel.

Anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted the hearing and PTI leaders Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Faisal Javed and others were also present in the court room.

