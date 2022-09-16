Bailable arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar

Arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar (R)

The warrant was issued for speaking against the state institutions

The police registered a case against the accused in 2019

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar (R) for speaking against the state institutions.

The Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir has issued a bailable arrest warrant for the husband of Pakistan Muslim Lague-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

The court has issued an arrest warrant for the accused Captain Safdar (R) for October 21.

Notably, the police registered a case against the accused in 2019 and presented a challan.

The prosecution maintained that Captain Retired Safdar gave a media talk against the state institutions in the session court, which created a threat to peace in the country.

Advertisement

“The media talk of Capt Retired Safdar is objectionable and its content falls under the category of treason and the text of the conversation of the accused is very serious and relevant to the crime.”

The prosecution has requested that action be taken against the accused Captain (Rtd) Safdar under Section 124 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Also Read Elections will be held on time, says VP of PML-N Maryam Nawaz Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz says that...