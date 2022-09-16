Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bailable arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar

Bailable arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar

Articles
Advertisement
Bailable arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar
Advertisement
  • Arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar (R)
  • The warrant was issued for speaking against the state institutions
  • The police registered a case against the accused in 2019
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Arrest warrant issued for Captain Safdar (R) for speaking against the state institutions.

The Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir has issued a bailable arrest warrant for the husband of Pakistan Muslim Lague-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

The court has issued an arrest warrant for the accused Captain Safdar (R) for October 21.

Notably, the police registered a case against the accused in 2019 and presented a challan.

The prosecution maintained that Captain Retired Safdar gave a media talk against the state institutions in the session court, which created a threat to peace in the country.

Advertisement

“The media talk of Capt Retired Safdar is objectionable and its content falls under the category of treason and the text of the conversation of the accused is very serious and relevant to the crime.”

The prosecution has requested that action be taken against the accused Captain (Rtd) Safdar under Section 124 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Also Read

Elections will be held on time, says VP of PML-N Maryam Nawaz
Elections will be held on time, says VP of PML-N Maryam Nawaz

Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz says that...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story