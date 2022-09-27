Advertisement
Court extends bail of Imran Khan in violation of Article 144 case

Articles
Court extends bail of Imran Khan in violation of Article 144 case
  • Court extends bail for Imran Khan till October 13
  • The case was heard for the extension in bail for violation of Article 144
  • On behalf of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Babar Awan presented in court
ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad heard the case of violation of Article 144 against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders and extended their interim bail till October 13.

As per details, the case in regards to the violation of Article 144 was heard in the court and PTI members including Saif Ullah Niazi, Sadaqat Ali, Fayyaz Chohan, Khurram Shehzad, and Faisal Javed appeared in the court.

On behalf of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Babar Awan presented in court and maintained that Khan was unable to appear in court as he was in Lahore.

However, the court grants an extension in the violation case till October 13.

On the other hand, Imran Khan is to land in Peshawar after a day’s visit to Lahore and to attend a few sessions in the city.

Details revealed that the PTI chief will visit Peshawar to hold some meetings and to attend a few events in the city.

Imran Khan’s first meeting is scheduled with the Ulema in Chief Minister’s House and later he will address the business community.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman will also address the ISF and Youth convention in Hayatabad.

Notably, the PTI chief was on a day visit to Lahore yesterday (Monday) where he met CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and instructed him to ensure relief for the citizens of Punjab.

