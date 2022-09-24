Court orders Ishaq Dar to surrender by October 7

Accountability Court ordered Ishaq Dar to surrender by October 7

The accountability court while ordering Dar to surrender maintained that the PML-N leader has been given chance to appear before the trial court

The PML-N leader said that he will take a flight to Pakistan next week

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad has issued the written orders for suspension of the permanent warrant of the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and ordered him to surrender by October 7.

As per details, the accountability court while ordering Dar to surrender maintained that the PML-N leader has been given chance to appear before the trial court on October 7 and the execution of the warrant will remain suspended till that date.

The court’s decision holds that every citizen has the right to a fair trial and the warrant was issued to assure Dar’s presence in the court.

Earlier, an Islamabad accountability court on Friday suspended the permanent warrant of former Finance Minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar till October 7.

The hearing was held in the Accountability Court Islamabad on the plea against the perpetual arrest warrant of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the PML-N leader said that he will take a flight to Pakistan next week as he has to be here by October 7. Dar also said that he will take the decision after taking instructions from Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Also Read Restoration of flood-affectees will take decades, FM Bilawal It will take decades to restore the flood affectees in Pakistan, says...