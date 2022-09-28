Imran Khan said that the cypher itself should be released

He opined that the hackers did a good job by releasing the audio

PTI members along with the PTI chief were quick to respond on the matter

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday responded to the matter of his leaked audio discussing the issue of Cypher.

Imran Khan said in an exclusive conversation with BOL News that he hasn’t played with the cypher yet adding that the hacker did a good job.

The PTI chief also said that he wishes that the cypher should be leaked.

He also said that everyone must know how big the foreign conspiracy that was planned to oust the former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that an audio bite of Imran Khan surfaced on the media speaking about the cypher with PTI leader Azam Khan.

Advertisement

PTI members along with the PTI chief were quick to respond on the matter.

Fawad Chaudhry was the first to opine on the matter, he said, “The new leaks only confirm that an attempt was made to hide the US post from the Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, Ali Zaid said that it was clear from the audio that Imran Khan did not want to make the secret document public and stayed within the law.

Also Read Ishaq Dar appears before court, notice issued to NAB An Accountability Court in Islamabad issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)...