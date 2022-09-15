ECP adjourns funding case of political parties till Oct 3

ECP postponed the hearing of the funding case of political parties

The hearing has been postponed till October 3

ECP directed the parties to submit reply otherwise verdict will be announced

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing of the funding case of political parties till October 3.

A hearing was held in the ECP at the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the funding case of other political parties.

During the hearing, the lawyer of MQM Pakistan said that the application was rejected in their case and demanded more time for the submission of a reply.

Meanwhile, the ANP lawyer said that the senior lawyer looking into the case is busy and was unable to appear in the ECP, so respite should be given.

Which, the member commission argued that the behavior is not appropriate in this case.

During the hearing, the PTI representative maintained before the ECP that there has already been a lot of delay in the case and it is becoming a practice of the political parties to appear in ECP and ask for more time.

He said that the issue of funding sources of political parties should be entrusted to the Scrutiny Committee.

The member commission said that the political parties should submit their responses, final arguments will be held at the next hearing and there would be no more adjournment of the case.

He remarked that whoever has to submit the reply should do so, otherwise ECP will pronounce the verdict after and the hearing of the case was adjourned till October 3.

