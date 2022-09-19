ECP adjourns hearing of PTI funding case till Nov 6

ECP adjourned hearing of PTI funding case till November 6

PTI’s lawyer Shah Khawar appeared on behalf of PTI

ECP granted six weeks to PTI and adjourned the case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) funding case till November 6.

The funding case was heard in the ECP and PTI’s lawyer Shah Khawar appeared on behalf of PTI.

The PTI’s counsel maintained before the court that the case is 10 years old and the party needs to collect details from the overseas chapter for which at least 8 weeks’ time is needed.

He also submitted that the donors have mentioned that they are Pakistani nationals but were shown foreigners in the decision.

On the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner maintained that the commission inquired about the reason why the ECP should not confiscate the money which the party has to answer adding that according to law, money cannot be collected from a foreign company.

Moreover, the CEC said that already the case has taken a lot of time and initially granted four more weeks to PTI to which the counsel requested 6 weeks that were later approved by the ECP, and the hearing was adjourned till November 6.

