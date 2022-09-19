ECP has reserved its verdict on Imran Khan’s disqualification for failing to declare the Tosha Khana gifts

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict on Imran Khan’s disqualification for failing to declare the Tosha Khana gifts. ECP heard a hearing on Imran Khan’s disqualification for failing to disclose Tosha Khana’s gifts.

According to PML-N lawyer Khalid Ishaq, Imran Khan agreed to receive the presents in his response. He also admitted that the gifts were not declared in the statements. It was also said in the response that no one reported the daily essentials.

Khalid Ishaq stated that the price of a hidden cuff link is Rs 57 lakh. In response, Imran Khan stated that some presents were sold during the fiscal year itself, implying the necessity to reveal the assets sold. No, the Election Commission has the authority to disqualify candidates for failing to disclose their assets.

According to Sindh Nisar Durrani, there is no disqualification if the assets are not revealed by accident.

During the arguments, PML-N counsel Khalid Ishaq referred to the Panama case, saying that in the Panama revision case it was challenged that Article 62 1F could not be applied without a trial, to which the court replied that Nawaz Sharif declined to fix the pay. If he had not done so, the court stated that if the facts are not challenged, there is no need for a trial, and Imran Khan was found guilty of lying on the affidavit.

The PML counsel, N’s Khalid Ishaq, responded by stating that Imran Khan admitted to receiving and selling the presents, as well as the date and amount for which they were sold.

Imran Khan’s counsel stated that the Speaker is not qualified to submit a reference to Article 62 One F, that a court declaration is required for Article 62 One F, that the Speaker did not have any court declaration while making the decision, and that this is a political case. During which opposition parties hold press conferences.

The Election Commission, according to Imran Khan’s counsel, has no authority to assess the honesty of the members; the Supreme Court has decided that the Election Commission is not a court; and if a member is convicted under Article 63(1), the Speaker would issue a reference for disqualification. Yes, there is no court judgment or conviction against Imran Khan.

Member Punjab inquired whether the Election Commission might take action automatically in cases of wealth concealing. Ali Zafar responded that the commission has been given the authority to act within four months following the elections.

Can no action be taken if concrete information is obtained after four months, according to the Chief Election Commissioner? Lawyer Imran Khan responded that action could be taken, but the Election Commission could not.

KP Ikramullah, a member, stated that it is also necessary to know where the money handed to Tosha Khana came from.

Lawyer Imran Khan said that the source of the funds is unrelated to the Election Commission and that the money trail is the responsibility of the FBR, not the commission.

Barrister Ali Zafar, Imran Khan’s lawyer, finished the arguments. The Election Commission has deferred its judgment on Imran Khan’s disqualification for failing to disclose Tosha Khana’s gifts.

It should be mentioned that in his written response to the last hearing, Imran Khan refuted the claims of concealing Tosha Khana’s presents in the reports.