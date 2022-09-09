ECP’s verdict in PTI funding case challenged in LHC

PTI funding case verdict announced by ECP has been challenged in LHC

A petition has been submitted in the LHC in this regard

Petitioner Benish Afridi challenged the decision announced by the ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) funding case verdict announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC), reported BOL News.

As per details, petitioner Benish Afridi challenged the decision announced by the ECP in the funding case of PTI through lawyer Azhar Siddiqui.

The petition holds that Benish was declared non-Pakistani in the verdict while she is a Pakistani with dual citizenship and resides in England.

It also said that the funds were given to PTI out of her own free will and questioned the ECP over orders of confiscating the funds. The application also said that the verdict was announced by the election commission without issuing a notice to Benish Afridi.

Justice Shahid Kareem issued a notice of 27A and summoned the Attorney General for assistance in this regard and the court has also sought answers from the federal government, election commission, NADRA and others on the next date.

