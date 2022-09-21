FIA sends another notice to Shaukat Tareen for absence today

FIA cyber crime issued another notice to former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday, summoning him at 11 p.m tomorrow

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle issued another notice to former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday, summoning him at 11 p.m tomorrow (Thursday).

Despite notice, Tarin did not appear in front of the FIA earlier today. Shaukat Tarin, on the other hand, claims that he received no notification from the FIA. He cannot approach the FIA based solely on press stories, he added.

According to information, Tarin has received a follow-up notice about the investigation into the leaked audio call case. The agency will take action under section 174 if Tarin was not present at the FIA, according to the notice.

Tarin was summoned to the FIA for a probe over the leaked audio call between him and Finance Minister KP Taimoor Saleem Jhagra.

The FIA summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday as part of its probe into the leaked audio call.

Tarin can be heard in one of the audio files, which are being extensively shown on news networks, urging Jhagra to write a letter to the federal government informing it that KP will be unable to commit to a provincial surplus due to the recent floods that have wrought devastation in Pakistan.

Tarin, according to the federal authorities, aimed to push the country into default.