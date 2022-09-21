Flour price fixed to Rs65 per kg by Sindh Government

The Sindh government has set the price of flour in the province at Rs65 per kg

KARACHI: The Sindh government has set the price of flour in the province at Rs65 per kg, BOL News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon made the statement during the press conference. He stated that the retail price of a 10kg flour bag has been set at Rs650, while one kg flour will be available in the market for Rs65.

The price of flour ex-mill will be Rs64 per kg and Rs640 for 10kg.

It should be mentioned that flour prices are increasing across the country as a result of the recent floods, which destroyed the majority of wheat crops.

“We can not ask any farmer to produce wheat at gunpoint,” says the Information minister of Sindh.



The minister said that Imran Khan does not add Sindh and Balochistan to his map of Pakistan and claimed that goods sent to Sindh were stopped by the Punjab Government.

“Imran Khan has no strength in public, but he is only playing on social media. No one has crossed the red line as Imran has done in such a disastrous situation, “ he said.

Earlier, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, Chairman of the Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA), raised concern about a flour crisis in the country and inflated prices of up to Rs200 per kilogram.