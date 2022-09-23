Advertisement
Giving clean chit to thieves is disastrous: Fawad Chaudhry

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry

  • Fawad Chaudhry said that giving a clean chit to the thieves is disastrous for the country
  • The dramas going on in the accountability courts have been of grave concern for the PTI, said
  • Chaudhry also said that Imran Khan has been raising his voice against NRO II since the beginning
JEHLUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that giving a clean chit to the thieves is disastrous for the country.

He was talking to the media when said that PTI will strive to make Jehlum a developed city and maintained that the party had started mega development projects for the city.

While commenting on the NAB Amendments 2022, Chaudhry said that the dramas going on in the accountability courts have been of grave concern for the PTI adding that nearly 150 references have been dismissed recently from the accountability court.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan has been raising his voice against NRO II since the beginning. He also said that Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar have been released from the references.

The former minister said that Ishq Dar was an absconder who will now return to the country and would take the slot of finance minister. “State institutions should take the issues as their responsibility.”

While touching on the Azadi march by PTI, he said that Imran Khan will be addressing a huge rally in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday adding that PTI is giving new means to the journey of real freedom.

