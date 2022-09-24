Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • Government will cooperate in case of peaceful protest: Rana Sanaullah
Government will cooperate in case of peaceful protest: Rana Sanaullah

Government will cooperate in case of peaceful protest: Rana Sanaullah

Articles
Advertisement
Government will cooperate in case of peaceful protest: Rana Sanaullah
Advertisement
  • Rana Sanaullah said the government will cooperate with PTI if they protest peacefully
  • He warned that if they bring armed people in the protest, or try to invade the state, then they will be halted the same way
  • He also underscored that Imran Khan admitted that the people who joined the protest on May 25 were armed
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Saturday that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to protest peacefully then the government will cooperate and provide security to the demonstrators.

While addressing a press conference, the interior minister said that if the PTI workers and stalwarts record their protest at the designated space then the federal government will provide them with the basic facilities.

“However, if they bring armed people in the protest, or try to invade the state, then they will be halted the same way as it was done in the past.”

Rana Sanaullah further said that to obstruct the armed groups the state will be needing security personnel and for that the capital is having Rangers, FC, Capital police, and Sindh Police contingents.

He also underscored that Imran Khan admitted that the people who joined the protest on May 25 were armed adding that whoever comes in the form of an armed group is responsible, the defender is not responsible while warning PTI to check its preparedness.

Advertisement

The PML-N leader while touching on the issue of Ishaq Dar’s return said that the former finance minister will be landing in Pakistan next week and will take over the finance team upon his return.

Sanaullah also asserted that the incumbent government was near to reducing the inflation in the country when suddenly the calamity hit that catalyzed the problems in Pakistan.

Also Read

I have to be back by Oct 7, will take flight next week: Ishaq Dar
I have to be back by Oct 7, will take flight next week: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar to take flight to Pakistan next week Upon returning he...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Jan 5
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Jan 5
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Ayesha Shaikh welcome 2023 with spirit of hope, commitment
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
Let’s pledge to take no hatred into 2023, says Shoaib Shaikh
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
National Security Committee resolves to have zero tolerance for terrorism
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NDMA issues instructions for awareness, traveller’s surveillance
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
NSC vows to ensure sovereignty, economic independence of country & root out terrorism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story