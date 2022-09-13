Govt strives hard to disqualify Imran Khan: Babar Awan

Babar Awan said that the incumbent government is striving hard to disqualify PTI Chief Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said Tuesday that the incumbent government is striving hard to disqualify PTI Chief Imran Khan.

He was talking to the media outside Peshawar High Court when said that the government has filed 18 FIRs against Khan and he was granted bail in all of them.

Babar Awan also said that Imran Khan was not given a chance to speak in the contempt of court case adding that there is no case against the PTI chief that could disqualify him.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan collected more than Rs10 billion for the flood victims on a 4-hour telethon.

He also said that the PDM has been running away from the elections and being aware of the fact that Imran Khan would be victorious on all 9 seats, the coalition requested ECP to postpone the polls.

“ECP used the excuse of flood for the postponement of elections,” he added.

