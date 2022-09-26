Hamza Shahbaz to resume political activities this week: Sources

Imran Khan to visit Lahore today
Imran Khan is to visit Lahore today He will address as the...
LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz has decided to resume political activities at his party office in Model Town.
As per details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was in London for quite some time and upon his return, he fell ill.
However, now he has decided to be politically reactive from this week and will resume political activities in his office.
Sources informed that Hamza Shahbaz will also restore the series of meetings with party officials and members of the assembly, including the League workers in Model Town.
The matter of Hamza Shahbaz becoming the leader of the opposition will also be taken into consideration this week. Sources said that Hamza Shahbaz will soon visit the flood-affected areas and will also distribute relief materials to the flood victims.
On the other hand, former Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of 6 officers and soldiers in an army helicopter accident in Balochistan.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.