IHC abolishes terrorism provisions against Imran Khan

IHC reserves a decision on the expulsion of the terror case against Imran Khan

A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of IHC, Athar Minallah, heard the case.

The court remarked that the case against Imran Khan does not constitute a case of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The IHC on Monday abolished terrorism provision against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the terror case against him for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJ questioned the prosecutor regarding the opinion of JIT in this regard to which the court was informed that the JIT opined that the terrorism section falls in the case against the PTI chairman.

The court then ordered Imran Khan’s lawyer to present arguments on the application of the expulsion case, after which lawyer Salman Safdar started the arguments by referring to the Supreme Court’s judgments that certain basic elements are necessary for terrorism provisions.

Imran Khan’s lawyer maintained before the court that Imran Khan addressed a rally and a case was filed against him over his speech.

He elucidated before the court that the PTI chief talked about taking legal action adding that the plea against Khan should have been submitted by the victims.

The prosecutor read the controversial sentences of Imran Khan’s speech again in the courtroom. The CJ inquired the prosecutor about the controversial points in the speech. The court also questioned the coordination of Imran Khan with the JIT and police.

The court remarked that there has been no atmosphere of fear after the speech and maintained that the case against Imran Khan does not constitute a case of terrorism.

“Terrorism provisions have been misused, that’s why the Supreme Court interpreted it,” remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. “You could not provide any evidence to prove the crime of terrorism against Imran Khan.”

