IHC adjourns hearing on plea of Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar in Avenfield reference

IHC adjourned the hearing on the appeal of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar (R) in the Avenfield reference

NAB prosecutor Usman Cheema delivered his arguments in the hearing today

The hearing was adjourned till September 29

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing on the appeal of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar (R) in the Avenfield reference till September 29.

A case was heard in the IHC and a two-member bench including Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB prosecutor Usman Cheema started his arguments and read the court decision declaring Nawaz Sharif as an absconder.

He said that the court has written that the accused was given the right to a fair trial and maintained that the court had no option other than to dismiss the appeal due to the non-appearance of the accused in the court.

Usman Cheema said that the main accused is neither before the court nor his plea adding that the role of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar was to assist the main accused.

To which the court remarked that if Nawaz Sharif’s case is not before us, it does not mean that the indictment against him has been proved right.

“Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer has pointed out the legal flaw in the accountability court’s decision. Now NAB has to answer in the light of these arguments.”

Justice Aamer Farooq inquired about how Maryam Nawaz was a facilitator in the Avenfield case to which the prosecutor replied that she helped in making the property.

“You prove Nawaz Sharif’s relationship with the properties from the document,” Justice Amir Farooq asked.

The NAB prosecutor replied that Nawaz Sharif’s appeal has been dismissed in this case to which the court remarked that Nawaz Sharif’s appeal was dismissed not on merit, but on non-appearance.

NAB said that the facts are that the decision of the NAB court is upheld as far as Nawaz Sharif is concerned.

The hearing was adjourned till September 29.

