IHC calls record of FIRs registered in Masjid-e-Nabwi case

IHC called for the record of all FIRs registered in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

A hearing was conducted in the IHC over the petition submitted by the PTI leaders against the cases

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah gave the last chance to the Secretary of Interior for presenting the report in court

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) conducted a hearing on the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and called for the record of all FIRs registered in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

A hearing was conducted in the IHC over the petition submitted by the PTI leaders against the cases registered after the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah gave the last chance to the Secretary of Interior for presenting the report in court. He also ordered not to harass people unnecessarily and barred them from registering FIRs gratuitously.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid appeared in the court today for the hearing.

The CJ questioned Faisal Chaudhry regarding the issue to which he replied that since the incumbent government came into power, cases were being registered against PTI leaders.

Advertisement

The court while giving orders for the submission of the report regarding the FIRs adjourned the hearing till September 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases were lodged against 150 PTI members including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Sheikh Rashid and others for raising slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAWW) in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Imran submits reply in Contempt of ECP and CEC case Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan has submitted his...