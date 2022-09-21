IHC issued a circular in regards to the appearance of Imran Khan in the court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a circular in regards to the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the court for a hearing on the contempt of court case against him.

Contempt of court case was filed against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech during a public rally and the circular was issued in this regard.

The court has issued the circular maintaining the code of conduct during the hearing. It holds that the larger bench will conduct the hearing on September 22 (tomorrow) at 2:30 pm and the entry into Courtroom No.1 will be subject to a pass issued by the Registrar’s Office.

It also said that 15 lawyers of Imran Khan’s legal team will be present in the courtroom.

According to the circular of the Islamabad High Court, 15 law officers will be allowed from the Attorney General’s Office and the Advocate General’s Office. Three judicial assistants will be allowed to enter the courtroom. 15 court reporters will be allowed to be present in the courtroom.

It was further stated that five lawyers from the High Court and District Bar will be allowed. The Registrar of Islamabad High Court will issue an office pass to those coming to the courtroom.

Not only this, instructions were also given to the capital administration and the police to make strict security arrangements for the hearing.

