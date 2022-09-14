IHC sends notice to NAB over Maryam Nawaz passport plea

A hearing was held in IHC on the plea of Maryam Nawaz for the return of her passport

The court sent a notice to NAB for an answer in this regard

Maryam Nawaz submitted a plea for the return of her passport

ISLAMABAD: A hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz for the return of her passport and the court sent notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

As per details, the hearing was conducted by a three-member bench including justice Baqir Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued before the court that NAB failed to file a reference in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in over four years adding that Maryam got a post-arrest bail against a bond of Rs70 million however, NAB has not been able to file the reference.

Amjad Perviaz urged the court to return Maryam Nawaz her passport due to the inability of NAB in this regard.

The court after listening to the arguments of Maryam’s counsel ordered to send a notice to NAB demanding an answer in this regard and adjourned the hearing till September 27.

Notably, the plea for passport return was filed days ago claiming that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to submit a challan in the Chaudhry Sugar Mill case and the court granted bail to Maryam Nawaz on merit.

